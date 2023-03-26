Kuwait Oil Co dealing with ‘limited fire’ at well where oil leak occurred last week

Kuwait Oil Company said on Sunday it is dealing with a “limited fire” that erupted at a well where oil leaked last week.

The company said in a statement that no injuries had been reported at the scene.

“The company’s operations in the area have not been affected,” the statement read.

Kuwait Oil Company declared a state of emergency last Monday due to an oil leak in the west of the country.

