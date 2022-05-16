kylie-jenner-says-she’s-travis-scott’s-‘supportive-wifey’-at-bbmas

Hot and cold! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship, but they always seem to find their way back to each other.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rapper went public with their romance at Coachella in April 2017, just weeks after she split from her boyfriend of four years, Tyga. The pair welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in February 2018.

After more than two years together, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple was taking a break from their romance. “Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” a source explained in October 2019, shortly after news broke of their split. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

A second insider told Us at the time that the pair had never had a “traditional relationship” but were “very much in love” before deciding to take a break.

Even during their time apart, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Grammy nominee remained close and were committed to working together to raise their daughter. The couple made such a great team that even their close friends were rallying for them to reconcile and could “see them getting back together at some point in the future.”

Jenner gushed over the strong coparenting relationship she had with the “Butterfly Effect” rapper during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in March 2020. “We’re, like, best friends,” she said of Scott at the time. “We both love [our daughter] Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Later that month, multiple outlets confirmed that the pair were back together. Entertainment Tonight reported that the reality TV personality and her former flame had been seeing each other for about a month, while a source told In Touch that they were taking things slow due to Jenner’s trust issues.

Kylie’s nephew Mason Disick denied the rumors, however. “No, Kylie and Travis are not back together, he said in a March 2020 Instagram live.

In the year that followed, the duo focused on coparenting their daughter amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2021, they were spotted looking cozy when Kylie attended one of Travis’ concerts at Liv Nightclub in Miami.

“They were visibly together and definitely seemed to be enjoying themselves and each other’s company,” an eyewitness told Us exclusively.

Us confirmed in August 2021 that the on-again, off-again couple are expecting baby No. 2. “She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

Scroll down to see the complete timeline of Jenner and Scott’s relationship.