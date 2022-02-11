L.A. Moviegoers Have to Be Vaccinated. Why Not Oscar Attendees?

To go out to a movie in Los Angeles, patrons must show proof of COVID vaccination. The same applies for sitting in a restaurant or going to a gym or getting a haircut. When Hollywood’s brightest stars gather for the Academy Awards on March 27, they will not face a vaccine requirement. But the same […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
To go out to a movie in Los Angeles, patrons must show proof of COVID vaccination. The same applies for sitting in a restaurant or going to a gym or getting a haircut. When Hollywood’s brightest stars gather for the Academy Awards on March 27, they will not face a vaccine requirement. But the same […]
Condividi:
Like this: