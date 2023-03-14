LA Daily News Baseball Top 10 Rankings, March 14

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now.

DAILY NEWS TOP 10 BASEBALL RANKINGS 1. Notre Dame (8-1): The Knight sit atop the Mission League at 5-1 with their only loss coming to Chaminade (4-3) last week in a series they won 2-1. What’s possibly more impressive is Notre Dame has avoided any ties, which seem to be going around.

Next up: three-game series with Harvard-Westlake

2. Harvard-Westlake (7-3): The Wolverines won each of their first two Mission League series with St. Francis and Loyola, 2-1. The parity in the league is at an all-time high. Harvard-Westlake is still waiting for the services of pitcher Duncan Marsten.

Next up: three-game series with Notre Dame

3. Sierra Canyon (9-0-2): The Trailblazers are off to a hot start in their debut season in the Mission League, going 4-0-2 in their first six games. Sierra Canyon swept Loyola and had a win and two ties against Crespi last week.

Next up: three-game series with St. Francis

4. Calabasas (6-2): The Coyotes’ only losses are to Crespi and San Dimas this season. Calabasas has quality wins over El Camino Real, Oaks Christian (tournament), and Maranatha.

Next up: vs. Camarillo, Friday

5. Valencia (8-2): Ricardo Ojeda is emerging as one of the top pitchers in the area after two performances. Ojeda threw the program’s first perfect game in a win over Taft before throwing a one-hitter in the team’s Foothill League win over Saugus last week.

Next up: vs. Castaic, Wednesday

6. Crespi (7-1-3): The Celts are the grittiest team in the area, and it shows in their record, which has three ties. Crespi certainly wants to win games, but it’s showing they don’t want to lose more. Crespi is 2-1-3 in the Mission League.

Next up: three-game series with Loyola

7. West Ranch (7-3): The Wildcats three losses are to Crespi, Maranatha and Clovis Buchanan. West Ranch has started 2-0 in the Foothill League with wins over Canyon, 9-1, and Saugus, 3-2.

Next up: vs. Canyon, Thursday

8. Birmingham (5-4): The Patriots started the season strong, winning their first four game, including a win over Hart. But they’ve lost four of their last five, including its West Valley League opener to Granada Hills (1-0) last week.

Next up: at El Camino Real, Wednesday

9. Hart (5-5): Hart has challenged itself since its come into March, taking on Santa Margarita, San Diego Rancho Bernardo, San Marcos Mission Hills and top team Villa Park. Those teams has a combined record of 20-4 this season. Hart lost to the first three, but beat Villa Park 4-3.

Next up: at Golden Valley, Thursday

10. Granada Hills (6-3): The Highlanders sneak into the top 10 with a shutout win over City favorite Birmingham, 1-0. The team is young, so the question is: where do they go from here? We’ll see.

Next up: at Taft, Wednesday

Bubble teams: Newbury Park (5-2), Chaminade (4-5-1), Royal (6-2), Simi Valley (7-2),

