LA Marathon: Pre-Event For Runners And Public March 17-18 At Dodger Stadium

Runners line up for the LA Big 5K at Elysian Park near Dodger Stadium on Saturday, March 19, 2022.(Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer) The 2023 Los Angeles Marathon, the “Stadium to the Stars” on March 19, is presented by Asics, a Japanese multinational corporation that sells athletic footwear, clothing and accessories.

Asics — an acronym taken from a Latin phrase that may be translated to “sound mind, sound body” — is also hosting the required runner bib and race packet pickup for registered marathon runners. And on March 17-18 Asics is hosting the Charity Half Marathon at a Health and Fitness Expo at Dodger Stadium.

If you are running in the marathon, there is no “race day” bib pickup unless you have pre-purchased Start Line Hospitality.

Details on the pickup for runners can be found starting on page 5 in the 2023 information program here (pdf file): bit.ly/42gVwcu

The public is invited to attend the free expo to shop for official Los Angeles Marathon clothing and footwear and see new designs in athletic clothing and footwear, as well as health products from exhibitors. Information about the expo can be found at http://www.lamarathon.com/pages/los-angeles-marathon-expo

The bib pickup and Health and Fitness Expo is held at Dodger Stadium’s Lot G, 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles. Free parking is available through Gates A and E.

– 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, March 17

– 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18

LA Big 5K and the Half-K Kids Run The LA Big 5K race is held on March 18 beginning at Dodger Stadium. The all-ages event 5K — which is sold out — begins at 8 a.m. with an adult course that winds through Elysian Park.

The Half-K Kids Run (about 1/4-mile), for ages 3-8, starts at 9:30 a.m. and is an out-and-back run from the starting line; $15. Check this page to see if registration is still open: http://www.mccourtfoundation.org/pages/la-big-5k-kids-run).

Adult and children participants in the LA Big 5K can pick up their bib and race packet at the “Health and Fitness Expo,” 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 17 (in Lot G), or 6:30 a.m. on race day (in Lot H). To pick up race packets, use parking at Gates A or E at Dodger Stadium.

For the LA Big 5K races on March 18, the entrance to parking is restricted to two gates at Dodger Stadium, the Sunset gate (at Sunset Boulevard) and the Downtown gate (from the 110 Freeway). Both gates open at 6 a.m. Parking for the LA Big 5K is available in Lot K (8 and 10).

Details are here, for the LA Big 5K and the Half-K Kids Run (a pdf file): bit.ly/3mZ7B5W

LA Marathon Finish Line and Festival The marathon’s finish line this year is on Santa Monica Boulevard between Avenue of the Stars and Century Park East in Century City.

After the marathon, marathon finishers, family and friends, and spectators are invited to the “Finish Festival” with a beer garden sponsored by Heineken 0.0., live entertainment, and a merchandise store for marathon finishers. The beer garden is open between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (must be age 21 to access and show an ID).

The festival, presented by Century Park, is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on March 19. Century Park, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Century City.

Register for the 2024 LA Marathon For those who want to register ahead for next year’s Los Angeles Marathon on March 17, 2024, signups are available with pre-sale pricing on March 17-20.

Information on the 2023 Los Angeles Marathon: http://www.mccourtfoundation.org/pages/la-marathon

