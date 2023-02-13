Labor figures awarded contracts without open tenders

by Mata
13 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
labor-figures-awarded-contracts-without-open-tenders


The $160,000 in contracts to former minister Greg Combet and a former Labor adviser prompted questions from the opposition about the use of closed procurement processes.

Mata

0 comments on “Labor figures awarded contracts without open tenders

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: