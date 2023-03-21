Labor takes small lead on national security amid AUKUS subs deal

by Vittorio Rienzo
21 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
labor-takes-small-lead-on-national-security-amid-aukus-subs-deal


But voters have cooled slightly on whether Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his party are the best for the country and have a vision for the nation’s future.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Labor takes small lead on national security amid AUKUS subs deal

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: