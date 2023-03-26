Labor’s resounding NSW election win, in 90 seconds

by valipomponi
26 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
labor’s-resounding-nsw-election-win,-in-90-seconds


Dominic Perrottet started election day saying “we’re gonna smash it”, but as sausages sizzled and the ballots rolled in it became a smash and grab for Chris Minns and Labor.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Labor’s resounding NSW election win, in 90 seconds

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: