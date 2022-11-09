Back by popular demand and for one day only, ladies can catch Yas Waterworld’s bonus Ladies’ Day event this November 11. Taking place this Friday from 10AM to 8PM, ladies can set their weekend to a good start and head down to one of the capital’s most popular events to enjoy a day full of aquatic adventures and splash-tastic fun!

Ladies can enjoy all of the waterpark’s exhilarating rides, slides and attractions and embark on exciting water adventures in complete privacy, thanks to a strict no-mobile phone policy and an entirely female staff.

With a live female DJ, ladies can put on their favorite swimsuit and sway to the tunes of music while beating the heat with refreshing mocktails available all day long.

To those who want to get moving, Ladies’ Day also offers a Zumba class.

Ladies can access all of the waterpark’s rides slides and attractions.

For more information and to book your tickets to Yas Waterworld’s Ladies’ Day visit www.yaswaterworld.com

The post Ladies’ Day Returns For One Bonus Event On November 11 first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vito Califano