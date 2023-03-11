lagrange-county-deputy,-k9,-others-hurt-after-collision

A two-vehicle crash involving the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Deputy K9 unit sent three people, including the deputy, to the hospital and the K9 officer to the vet.

The collision happened around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, in the 800 block of south Detroit Street in LaGrange.

LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brian Emelander was headed northbound on Detroit Street to help another officer when investigators say a vehicle pulled out in front of the him to turn south. The squad car struck the vehicle before veering off the road and striking a tree.

Though police believe neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be factors, the crash remains under investigation.

Vittorio Rienzo