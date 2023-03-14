lagrange-woman,-87,-passes-away-after-crash-involving-lagrange-county-sheriff’s-deputy

An elderly LaGrange woman involved in a crash that also injured a sheriff’s deputy and a K9 officer has died.

Barbara Ebert, 87, died on Sunday, March 12, at a Fort Wayne hospital.

The collision happened around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, in the 800 block of south Detroit Street in LaGrange.

LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brian Emelander was headed northbound on Detroit Street to help another officer when investigators say a vehicle pulled out in front of the him to turn south. Ebert was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

The squad car struck the vehicle before veering off the road and striking a tree.

Vito Califano