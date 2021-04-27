lamb-cutlets-with-herb-sauce,-fennel-salad-and-ratte-potatoes

Perfectly pink lamb cutlets come accompanied by a simple herb sauce, zesty fennel and rocket salad and simply cooked potatoes in this easy, quick but seriously delicious sharing dish for two. If wild garlic isn’t in season it can easily be replaced with other herbs in the sauce.

This dish pairs perfectly with Carnivor’s Zinfandel red wine – the oaky, jammy flavours of the wine are the ideal partner for blushing pink lamb, while the zingy salad provides contrast to Carnivor’s sweet and rich fruitiness.

Scott says: ‘The flavours of Carnivor’s Zinfandel red wine work a treat with the sweet lamb, the acidity of the fennel salad and the freshness of the herb sauce in this recipe. They’re a perfect match and together create a fantastic sharing dish for two to enjoy.’