A rich, thick and relatively dry lamb dish from the Indian state of Telengana, the sauce for haleem is made by simmering wheat and lentils until tender, then blitzing into a paste.

Will says: ‘Made with four different grains, this is essentially a lamb porridge, but don’t let that put you off! It’s perfect winter comfort food and hails from Hyderabad, where the dish made its name. Serve with a steaming bowl of rice and lightly buttered chapatis.’

This recipe is taken from Kricket: An Indian-Inspired Cookbook by Will Bowlby (£28, Hardie Grant). Photography by Hugh Johnson.