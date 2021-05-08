lamb-raan-with-peppercorn-and-nutmeg

1
Remove the surface fat from the leg or shoulder and prick it thoroughly with the tip of a sharp knife (you can ask your butcher to do this if preferred)
- 1 leg of lamb, weighing approx. 1.8kg – you could also use 2 shoulders, especially if buying spring lamb
2
Mix all the ingredients for the marinade together to form a very loose paste, then massage this into the lamb, ensuring it is completely coated. Set aside in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, or ideally a few hours
- 4 tbsp of ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tbsp of Kashmiri chilli powder
- 2 tsp salt
- 200ml of malt vinegar
- 100g of fried onions
- 1 tsp caster sugar
3
Preheat an oven to 150°C/gas mark 2. Scatter the bay leaves, cinnamon sticks and cardamom pods into the base of a deep baking tray large enough to accommodate the lamb, then place the marinated lamb on top. Pour enough water into the tray to come three-quarters of the way up the lamb. Cover the tray with foil, place in the oven and cook for 2.5-3 hours, until the meat is very tender
- 3 bay leaves
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- 3 green cardamom pods, or black cardamom pods
4
Once tender, remove the lamb from the oven and allow to cool in its juices. Once cook, lift the lamb out and set aside, then strain the cooking liquor into a clean pan. Turn the oven down to low (around 80°C)
5
Make deep incisions in the lamb and remove the meat from the bone. Cut the meat into thick slices and arrange on a serving platter (or individual dishes if preferred). Brush them with the butter and place in the oven to keep warm
- unsalted butter, melted, for brushing
6
Meanwhile, add the tomato puree to the strained cooking liquor and simmer until reduced and thick. Add the pepper, nutmeg and cream, then season to taste with salt and sugar. Whisk in the butter
- 200ml of tomato purée
- 1 1/2 tbsp of black peppercorns, toasted in a dry frying pan for 30 seconds and coarsely crushed
- 1/4 nutmeg, grated
- 60ml of single cream
- salt, to taste
- caster sugar, to taste
- 1 tbsp of unsalted butter
7
To serve, pour the sauce over the sliced lamb and garnish with crispy onions, pickled onions and gold leaf (if using). If you’re using the rum, pour it into a ladle and light it (like you would for a Christmas pudding) and pour it over the lamb at the table
- fried onions, to garnish
- pickled red onion, or finely sliced spring onions, to garnish
- gold leaf, to garnish (optional)
- 30ml of rum, (optional)
