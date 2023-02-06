languages-and-love>

Language is power. Language is knowledge. Language being a source of all these things is a well accepted concept. Language is a tool. But, Language is also love, after all, aren’t words of affirmation one of the 5 Love Languages? However, when you can’t speak the language of your own heritage, to your own family, how do you then feel and display love? Not only love to those family members, but also love to your own culture and self. Of course there are many ways to communicate without the spoken word. Although language is such a key part of identity and when you come from a mixed heritage, identity can already be a complicated concept.

Vittorio Rienzo