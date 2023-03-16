laporte-man-sentenced-to-180-months-in-prison-after-pleading-guilty-to-unlawful-possession-of-firearm

A LaPorte man has learned his fate after he pled guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anthony Sanders, 35, was sentenced to 180 months in prison.

It was back in February of 2021 when prosecutors say Sanders was in Michigan City with a loaded 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine.

When police tried to stop him, he ran and discarded the weapon.

Police recovered not only the pistol, but two extended magazines, one with 28 rounds and the other with 17 rounds of ammo.

Sanders has prior convictions for robbery involving a firearm, two for burglary, and two for dealing cocaine and, as a convicted felon, he was banned from possessing the firearm.

