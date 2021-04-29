L’Arôme by the sea – French Restaurant & Bar – Phuket Thailand

Right on Phuket’s bustling Patong Beach, L’Arôme by the sea, a 3-storey restaurant & bar overlooking the stunning Andaman sea and is the ideal spot for admiring the beauty of Andaman sea.

Its bar with a retractable roof, creative cocktails and bar food, fine-dining french cuisine and an excellent french wines selections, make this unique restaurant & bar a great choice if you are looking for a sea-view restaurant to either have a casual sunset cocktail or a romantic dinner.