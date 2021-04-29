Right on Phuket’s bustling Patong Beach, L’Arôme by the sea, a 3-storey restaurant & bar overlooking the stunning Andaman sea and is the ideal spot for admiring the beauty of Andaman sea.
Its bar with a retractable roof, creative cocktails and bar food, fine-dining french cuisine and an excellent french wines selections, make this unique restaurant & bar a great choice if you are looking for a sea-view restaurant to either have a casual sunset cocktail or a romantic dinner.
Contemporary French Cuisine & Sunset Rooftop Bar
From meticulous selection of ingredients to the respect for the seasons and their harmony with the food, we integrate the exquisite local flavours into contemporary French cuisine. The menu is complemented by an extensive list of french wine offerings.
Whether it is an intimate dinner with loved ones, special celebrations or throwing a truly unique party, there is no place that matches the elegance of L’ARÔME BY THE SEA.
From Paris to Phuket…
FRANCE L’ARÔME GROUP is a global hospitality group founded in Paris in 2009. We create, own and operate a series of restaurant concepts based on originality, culinary authenticity, quality service and passion. Our restaurant FANFAN PARIS has been featured in the Michelin Guide since 2020.
From the expression of culinary art through its combination with Impressionism paintings in “IMPRESSIONISM & L’ARÔME”, to the recent event “MYTHOLOGY & L’ARÔME” which takes gourmets on a journey of poetry, gustatory, olfactory and visual experience, we are dedicated to combining the originality of French gastronomy with innovative new visions.
’ARÔME BY THE SEA
Contemporary french cuisine & rooftop bar
📍247/5 Prabaramee Rd, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150
larome.phuket@laromegroup.com
⏰16:00-23:30 7/7 (16:00-21:00 till 30/04/2021)
0 comments on “L’Arôme by the sea – French Restaurant & Bar – Phuket Thailand”