LATEST: Albania must shelve ‘golden passport’ plans if it’s to achieve EU membership – report

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
Albania must drop its proposed “golden passports” plans if it’s to secure EU membership in the future, according to the European Commission.
In July 2022, Albania’s Council of Ministers adopted a decision allowing for the Ministry of the Interior to launch a tender for a public-private partnership that would serve a roll-out for an investors’ citizenship or “golden passports” scheme.
