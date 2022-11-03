LATEST: AUSTRAC launches investigation into Sportsbet & Bet365 over alleged anti-money laundering failures

by valipomponi
3 Novembre 2022
By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

The Australian Financial Crime regulator AUSTRAC has launched an investigation into gambling firms, Sportsbet and Bet365 over suspected anti-money laundering failures. 

AUSTRAC announced on Thursday it had “reasonable grounds to suspect” the firms had or was contravening the AML/CFT Act. 

