latest:-austrac-launches-investigation-into-sportsbet-&-bet365-over-alleged-anti-money-laundering-failures

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
The Australian Financial Crime regulator AUSTRAC has launched an investigation into gambling firms, Sportsbet and Bet365 over suspected anti-money laundering failures.
AUSTRAC announced on Thursday it had “reasonable grounds to suspect” the firms had or was contravening the AML/CFT Act.
