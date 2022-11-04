latest:-bafin-orders-deutsche-bank-to-take-‘specific-measures’-to-prevent-money-laundering

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
Germany’s financial regulator BaFin has ordered Deutsche Bank to take “specific measures” to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.
In a notice published today (Friday), BaFin warned Deutsche Bank to take measures to implement orders issued in 2018 and 2019 against the bank.
