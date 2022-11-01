LATEST: Banking group wants EU to prevent Member States reducing proposed €10K ceiling on cash transactions

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

The Wolfsberg Group wants countries blocked from reducing Europe’s new €10,000 limit on cash transactions.

The group of banks says permission to Member States to apply “lower limit” cash bans should be scrapped in the bloc’s proposed EU AML Action Plan.

