latest:-british-mps-call-for-‘economic-crime-courts’ to-deal-with-backlog-of-fraud-cases

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Members of the UK parliament (MPs) have called on the British government to pilot specialised economic crime courts to tackle financial crime.

The Commons Justice Committee has recommended specialist fraud courts to combat the “epidemic” of scamming, according to The Telegraph.

