LATEST: Credit Suisse regulatory compliance head Gooding departing as part of wider overhaul at troubled lender

by Vito Califano
9 Marzo 2023
By Stefania Spezatti CREDIT Suisse’s head of regulatory compliance, Julian Gooding, is leaving Switzerland’s second-biggest bank as part of a sweeping overhaul involving thousands of job cuts. Gooding was one of the most senior managers in compliance, overseeing anti-fraud measures as well as matters relating to market conduct and investors protection, said the two people,…

