By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

A major criminal gang believed to be linked to the €219 Million Russian Magnitsky case has been busted by Spanish authorities, Europol and Eurojust.

The illicit funds were reportedly funnelled through bank accounts across Europe before being used in Spain to purchase real estate.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post LATEST: Criminal gang linked to Magnitsky case busted by Spanish authorities & Europol appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Mata