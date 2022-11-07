By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
Melbourne’s Crown Casino has been hit with an AUD$120M (€77.6M) fine for “systemic failures” in its social responsibility mechanisms.
In a statement, the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) said it had taken disciplinary action against Crown Melbourne for failing its Responsible Service of Gambling obligations.
The post LATEST: Crown Melbourne hit with AUD$120M (€77.6M) fine for ‘systemic failures’ of gambling regulatory framework appeared first on AML Intelligence.
0 comments on “LATEST: Crown Melbourne hit with AUD$120M (€77.6M) fine for ‘systemic failures’ of gambling regulatory framework”