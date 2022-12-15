By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Xolisile Khanyile, Chair of the Egmont Group of FIUs and Head of South Africa’s Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has been named Financial Crime Fighter 2022 by the Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime (GCFFC).

AML Intelligence columnist and former Director of Latvia’s FIU, Ilze Znotina and Mark Pieth, former President of the Basel Institute of Governance were both named as runners up.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post LATEST: Egmont Chair Xolisile Khanyile named as Financial Crime Fighter of the year appeared first on AML Intelligence.

pappa2200