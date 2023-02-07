latest:-europe-establishes-amla-task-force-to-pave-way-for-new-super-agency-to-battle-financial-crime-across-the-bloc

By STEPHEN RAE for AML Intelligence

THE EUROPEAN Commission has set up its own task force to help with the setting up of the new AML Authority (AMLA), it’s been learned.

The AMLA Task Force is based within the Commission’s financial services directorate, DG FISMA in Brussels. Commissioner Mairead McGuiness leads the financial services team, supported by Director General John Berrigan.

