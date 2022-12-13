latest:-european-democracy-‘under-attack’-as-qatari-scandal-engulfs-european-parliament

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
European democracy is “under attack”, according to the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.
In the wake of a corruption scandal which has shook European institutions to its core, President Metsola delivered an impassioned speech at the Parliament’s Strasbourg plenary session yesterday.
