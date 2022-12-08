By STEPHEN RAE for AML Intelligence EUROPEAN Member States today (Wednesday) gave their backing to Brussels’ new AML package in a boost for Commissioner Mairead McGuinness. Significantly the 27 Member States have agreed to replace their autonomous blacklist of jurisdictions and move to the FATF watchlist. Officials in Brussels had felt the EU watchlist categories…

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post LATEST: European finance ministers give green light to Brussels AML package – including ban on €10k+ cash payments, oversight of cryptos and jewellers, agree FATF country watchlists appeared first on AML Intelligence.

pappa2200