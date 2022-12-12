LATEST: European Parliament Vice President charged with corruption linked to Qatar probe

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili has been charged with corruption by Belgian prosecutors linked to a major investigation into alleged illicit influence by Qatar.

She is one of four individuals charged by prosecutors, after they were arrested on Friday as part of an investigation into suspected lobbying by Qatar, reports POLITICO.

