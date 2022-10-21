LATEST: Europol arrest fraud suspect over €5M ‘multi-layered’ investment fraud scheme

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

European police agency, Europol has announced the arrest of a “prolific scammer” linked to a multi-million-euro investment fraud scheme.

Officials from the National Police arrested the 50-year-old Croatian national in Tenerife earlier this month, on suspicion of running a large-scale fraud scheme, which siphoned at least €5M from over 70 German victims. 

