latest:-fca-grants-crypto-approval-to-revolut

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Revolut has been officially approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to run its cryptocurrency business in the UK.

It comes after the FinTech spent months on the watchdog’s temporary licence, and recently faced questions about its auditing and a cyber-attack which affected about 50,000 customers, according to The Financial Times.

