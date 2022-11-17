latest:-fintech-industry-requires-‘additional-oversight’-to-protect-consumers,-says-us-treasury

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
The FinTech industry requires “additional oversight” to “close gaps, prevent abuses and protect consumers,” according to a new report published by the US Treasury Department.
The report, released in consultation with the White House Competition Council, finds that FinTech firms are “adding significantly” to the numbers of business models competing in the finance markets.
