latest:-fintrac-revokes-registrations-of-32-money-service-businesses-for-failing-to-comply-with-aml/cft-regulations

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
Canada’s financial regulator FINTRAC has revealed it has revoked the registrations of 32 money services businesses between April and September 2022.
In a statement, FINTRAC said the firms did not meet the requirements set out in Canada’s Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA).
