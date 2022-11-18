latest:-former-fifa-vice-president-loses-appeal-over-extradition-to-face-corruption-charges

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
The former Vice-President of FIFA has lost his appeal to a London court over his extradition to the US to face corruption charges.
A court ruling issued today (Thursday) means Jack Warner can now be extradited from Trinidad to the United States, reports Reuters.
