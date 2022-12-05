latest:-former-wirecard-ceo-faces-trial-for-‘unparalleled’-fraud-allegations

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
Former CEO of Wirecard is facing trial this week in Munich for his role in the collapse of the now defunct payments firm.
Charges filed against Markus Braun and two other former Wirecard executives include fraud, breach of trust, manipulation of the market and accounting fraud, according to France24.
