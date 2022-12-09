latest:-france-unveils-official-bid-to-host-amla;-president-macron-says-paris-would-enable-authority-to-‘benefit-fully’-from-close-proximity-to-fatf,-eba-&-esma

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

France has launched its official bid to host the EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) in Paris.

In a statement, the French Government said the country plays a “leading role” in the fight against money laundering having received an “unprecedented rating” from the Financial Action Task Force for its AML/CFT effectiveness.

