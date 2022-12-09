LATEST: France unveils official bid to host AMLA; President Macron says Paris would enable authority to ‘benefit fully’ from close proximity to FATF, EBA & ESMA

by Vittorio Ferla
9 Dicembre 2022
Comments 0
latest:-france-unveils-official-bid-to-host-amla;-president-macron-says-paris-would-enable-authority-to-‘benefit-fully’-from-close-proximity-to-fatf,-eba-&-esma


By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

France has launched its official bid to host the EU’s Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) in Paris. 

In a statement, the French Government said the country plays a “leading role” in the fight against money laundering having received an “unprecedented rating” from the Financial Action Task Force for its AML/CFT effectiveness. 

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post LATEST: France unveils official bid to host AMLA; President Macron says Paris would enable authority to ‘benefit fully’ from close proximity to FATF, EBA & ESMA appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “LATEST: France unveils official bid to host AMLA; President Macron says Paris would enable authority to ‘benefit fully’ from close proximity to FATF, EBA & ESMA

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: