LATEST: FTX collapse to be investigated by authorities in Bahamas as $1BN (€971M) in client funds vanishes

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
Government investigators in the Bahamas are said to be looking at whether any “criminal misconduct occurred”, in the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
The firm filed for bankruptcy on Friday, after clients attempted to withdraw $6BN from the exchange.
