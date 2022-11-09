latest:-german-police-raid-ubs-in-connection-with-money-laundering-investigation-into-russian-oligarch

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
Branches of global lender UBS were raided by German police in connection with a money laundering investigation into Russian Oligarch Alisher Usmanov.
Authorities searched UBS branches in Frankfurt and Munich on Tuesday morning, reports Der Spiegel.
