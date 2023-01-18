By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Lithuania has “enhanced” its coordination mechanisms in the fight against money laundering, according to in a follow-up report published today by the Council of Europe’s AML experts (MONEYVAL).

As part of its efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, the country has “improved” its measures in line with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post LATEST: Improvements in Lithuania’s AML abilities says MONEYVAL report; ‘minor shortcomings’ remain appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano