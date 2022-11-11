latest:-international-police-investigation-sees-arrest-of-world’s-‘most-prolific’-ransomware-operator-in-canada

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

A complex global policing investigation spanning two continents has seen the arrest of the world’s “most prolific” ransomware operator in Canada.

A 33-year-old Russian national, who is suspected to have deployed the LockBit ransomware to carry out attacks on critical infrastructure and industrial groups, was arrested on October 26th in Ontario, Canada.

Vittorio Ferla