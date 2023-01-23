LATEST: Monaco – home to world’s wealthiest, famous casinos and banks – receives scathing Council of Europe report on its ability to fight money laundering and terror financing

By ALISHA HOULIHAN for AMLi

THE TINY PRINCIPALITY of Monaco today recieved a withering evaluation of its ability to fight financial crime from the Council of Europe’s AML/CFT supervisor, MONEYVAL.

Fault is found in practically every basic tenet required of a robust AML and CFT regime from Beneficial Ownership, to STRs, staffing and the criminal justice system. Starkly, it is one of the worst assessments of recent times for a country with an advanced banking and financial system.

