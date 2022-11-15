latest:-pakistan-and-nicaragua-removed-from-uk’s-‘high-risk-third-country’-list

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Pakistan and Nicaragua have been removed the United Kingdom’s official list for “High Risk Third Countries”, after both countries impressed the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), with AML/CFT improvements.

The UK Treasury has reminded businesses that they are obliged to apply enhanced customer due diligence measures and enhanced ongoing monitoring of business relationship with a person established in a high-risk country.

