latest:-russian-invasion-has-allowed-‘new-and-emerging’-organised-crime-enterprises-to-‘develop-and-expand’-says-un’s-research-arm

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

The Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year has allowed “new and emerging organised criminal enterprises to develop and expand”, according to the UN’s Crime and Justice research unit.

A new publication by the UN’s Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) reveals that organised crime in the country has diversified, with activities including the transporting of commercial goods “under the guise of humanitarian aid”, is now prevalent.

