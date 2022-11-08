By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
Global lender, Santander will reportedly ban customers in the United Kingdom (UK) from sending instant payments to cryptocurrency exchanges next year.
The bank plans to block phone, in-branch, online and mobile payments to cryptocurrency exchanges made using telephone banking, as early as 2023 reports Reuters.
The post LATEST: Santander to ban UK transfers to crypto exchanges appeared first on AML Intelligence.
0 comments on “LATEST: Santander to ban UK transfers to crypto exchanges”