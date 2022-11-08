By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Global lender, Santander will reportedly ban customers in the United Kingdom (UK) from sending instant payments to cryptocurrency exchanges next year.

The bank plans to block phone, in-branch, online and mobile payments to cryptocurrency exchanges made using telephone banking, as early as 2023 reports Reuters.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post LATEST: Santander to ban UK transfers to crypto exchanges appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vittorio Rienzo