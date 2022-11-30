By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) today upgraded China’s compliance on two of its recommendations, following progress addressing technical compliance deficiencies.

In its latest enhanced follow-up report, China was upgraded to partially compliant from non-compliant in Recommendation 7.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post LATEST: Some progress by China on AML/CFT deficiencies leads to upgrade on two FATF recommendations; country remains in ‘enhanced follow up’ appeared first on AML Intelligence.

pappa2200