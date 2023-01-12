LATEST: Squeezed crypto exchange Binance registers in Sweden – with obligation to provide watchdog with details of its AML measures

By Anna Ringstrom and Tom Wilson

SWEDEN’S financial watchdog said today (Thursday) it has registered the under-pressure crypto exchange Binance as a financial institute in the country.

Unlike licensed financial services providers, companies that are registered are obliged to provide the Swedish watchdog with information on anti-money laundering measures – but little more.

Vittorio Ferla