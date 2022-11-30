latest:-ukrainian-football-officials-arrested-over-fraud-and-money-laundering-allegations

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Two of Ukraine’s footballing head honchos have been arrested over fraud and money laundering allegations.

President of the Ukraine FA Andriy Pavelko and General Secretary Yuri Zapisotsky, have been accused of “embezzling” 26.5M Ukrainian Hryvnia (€690,000) in connection with the construction of an artificial grass factory.

