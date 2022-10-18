latest:-us-doj-charges-11-people-linked-to-international-money-laundering-ring

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged 11 individuals for alleged involvement in an international money laundering and drug trafficking ring.
In a statement, the DOJ revealed five defendants were “arrested in Massachusetts and Rhode Island” on Thursday and will appear in federal court in Boston.
