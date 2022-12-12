latest:-us-doj-split-delays-conclusion-of-criminal-probe-into-binance

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
Prosecutors at the US Department of Justice are reportedly split on whether evidence gathered in relation to a criminal investigation into crypto exchange Binance is sufficient to conclude the criminal probe.
A number of US DOJ prosecutors involved in the case believe evidence already gathered justifies progressing further against the exchange, reports Reuters.
